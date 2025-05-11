US and China begin 2nd day of tariff talks. No breakthroughs but Trump touts ‘great progress’

Reporters stand outside the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the United Nations where talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary, America’s top trade negotiator, and high-ranking Chinese officials are believed to be taking place, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jamey Keaten)

By Jamey Keaten And Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2025 5:31 am.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 7:34 am.

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. and China on Sunday resumed crucial tariff talks that have put the global economy on edge, but appeared to have diverging views of where the negotiations presently stand.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media that “great progress” was being made and even suggested a “total reset” was a possibility as the sides took their seats for the second and final scheduled day of discussions in Geneva.

Beijing has yet to comment directly, but its official news agency took a tough approach, saying China will “firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity.”

Still, Trump wrote Sunday on social media that “great progress” was being made.

He gave no further details, and officials at the White House also offered little information during and after the opening day of discussions.

Two officials speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter confirmed that the talks had resumed on Sunday morning.

The discussions could help stabilize world markets roiled by the U.S.-China standoff that has ships in port with goods from China unwilling to unload until they get final word on tariffs. The discussions have been shrouded in secrecy, and neither side made comments to reporters as they left Saturday.

In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion, and China will firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity.”

Several convoys of black vehicles have been seen coming and going from the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the U.N. delegation in Geneva, which hosted the talks aimed at de-escalating trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Trump last month raised U.S. tariffs on China to a combined 145%, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% levy. Tariffs that high essentially amount to the countries’ boycotting each other’s products, disrupting trade that last year topped $660 billion.

Even before talks got underway, Trump suggested Friday that the U.S. could lower its tariffs on China, saying in a Truth Social post that “ 80% Tariff seems right! Up to Scott!” — referring to lead negotiator and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The talks mark the first time the sides have met face-to-face to discuss the issues. And though prospects for a breakthrough are slight, even a small drop in tariffs, particularly if taken simultaneously, would help restore some confidence.

“Negotiations to begin de-escalating the growing US–China trade war are badly needed and it’s a positive sign that both sides were able to gracefully move beyond their bickering over who had to call first,” Jake Werner, director of the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said in an email.

The tariff fight with China has been the most intense. Trump’s tariffs on China include a 20% charge meant to pressure Beijing into doing more to stop the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl into the United States.

The remaining 125% involve a dispute that dates back to Trump’s first term and comes atop tariffs he levied on China back then, which means the total tariffs on some Chinese goods can exceed 145%.

China’s trade deficit, which came to a record $263 billion last year, has also been a major target of Trump’s complaints.

___

Bodeen reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Jamey Keaten And Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Road closures, TTC diversions for Sunday's Sporting Life 10K

Several downtown road closures will be in effect Sunday as thousands of runners take part in the 25th running of the Sporting Life 10K. From 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Yonge Street will be closed between...

13h ago

Quebec sovereigntists watch Alberta referendum talk with optimism, disdain

MONTREAL — As Alberta flirts with the possibility of a referendum on separation, Quebec sovereigntists are watching with interest — and a healthy dose of skepticism. Some are hoping a wave of separatist...

24m ago

'Take it to the next level': Oil and gas industry players embracing AI and other tech

CALGARY — Haul trucks, shovels, pumps and pipes are common sights at Imperial Oil's vast oilsands operations in northeastern Alberta, but so too are robots and drones, with generative artificial intelligence...

21m ago

Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by 1 vote

An official with Elections Canada says the seat for the Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped from the Bloc Québécois to the Liberals by a single vote after the results of a judicial recount. The...

9h ago

