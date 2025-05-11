York Regional Police investigating two hate crimes in Vaughan

Sign for Patterson Parkette in Vaughan is shown. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted May 11, 2025 2:24 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 4:04 pm.

Police in York Region are investigating two separate incidents of hate in Vaughan.

Police were called to a park in the Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West area on May 8 following reports that a swastika had been spray-painted on the sidewalk. The graffiti was removed, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

The second incident occurred on May 10 when police were made aware of a video on social media which was filmed outside an elementary school. No threats were made, and there is no concern for public safety, however, police say Youth Engagement Officers will be maintaining a presence in the area around the school and enhanced patrols within the community throughout the week.

“York Regional Police is aware of the increased concern within the community as a result of these two incidents,” police said in a statement. “While both incidents will be fully investigated, they remain unrelated to one another and are being investigated as separate incidents.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tribunal orders Toronto doctor's license revoked following harassment of girls

A Toronto doctor has had his medical license revoked after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of more than a dozen girls and admitted to public masturbation. A tribunal at the College of Physicians...

1h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, random stabbing of woman in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in an unprovoked, random attack against a woman in Mississauga that left her with critical injuries. Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue...

39m ago

Five Starbucks shops in Ontario ratify first collective agreements

TORONTO — The United Steelworkers union says workers at five Starbucks locations in Ontario have ratified their first collective agreements. The union says the union-led contracts are a significant...

1h ago

Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months. Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street...

21h ago

Top Stories

Tribunal orders Toronto doctor's license revoked following harassment of girls

A Toronto doctor has had his medical license revoked after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of more than a dozen girls and admitted to public masturbation. A tribunal at the College of Physicians...

1h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, random stabbing of woman in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in an unprovoked, random attack against a woman in Mississauga that left her with critical injuries. Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue...

39m ago

Five Starbucks shops in Ontario ratify first collective agreements

TORONTO — The United Steelworkers union says workers at five Starbucks locations in Ontario have ratified their first collective agreements. The union says the union-led contracts are a significant...

1h ago

Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months. Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal

21h ago

2:38
Warm and sunny this weekend

Overnight frost advisories outside the GTA will give way to a sunny, warm weekend ahead of Mothers Day.

2:15
India and Pakistan conflict intensifies

India and Pakistan continue trading blame as the conflict escalates along the Kashmir region, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3:02
Orangeville brothers honour lacrosse legacy

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.
0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”
More Videos