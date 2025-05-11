York Regional Police investigating two hate crimes in Vaughan

Police in York Region are investigating two separate incidents of hate in Vaughan.

Police were called to a park in the Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West area on May 8 following reports that a swastika had been spray-painted on the sidewalk. The graffiti was removed, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

The second incident occurred on May 10 when police were made aware of a video on social media which was filmed outside an elementary school. No threats were made, and there is no concern for public safety, however, police say Youth Engagement Officers will be maintaining a presence in the area around the school and enhanced patrols within the community throughout the week.

“York Regional Police is aware of the increased concern within the community as a result of these two incidents,” police said in a statement. “While both incidents will be fully investigated, they remain unrelated to one another and are being investigated as separate incidents.”