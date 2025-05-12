Bell launches campaign calling on Ottawa, CRTC to reverse wholesale fibre policy

Canada's telecommunications regulator has launched a consultation to determine whether the country's Big 3 providers should be able access wholesale fibre internet services. Bell Canada signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 12, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 8:14 am.

Bell Canada is renewing its push for the federal telecommunications regulator to block competitors from reselling fibre internet service on its network.

The company has launched a new campaign called Build, Connect and Grow Canada, targeting a February decision by the CRTC allowing telecom giants to sell internet service in regions where they don’t own fibre networks by paying the local incumbent to use their infrastructure.

Bell opposes the policy — which the CRTC has said it will re-evaluate this summer after further study — saying it discourages major providers from investing in their own infrastructure.

It responded to the February decision by cutting $500 million in investment plans this year and slowing down its fibre network build by 1.5 million locations it had intended to connect.

Its rival Telus Corp. is in favour of the policy, arguing its entrance into regional markets where it doesn’t have its own network infrastructure promotes competition, improving affordability for customers.

Bell says it’s the right time to “eliminate regulatory uncertainty and unlock billions worth of nation-building investments that are critical to transform and protect Canada’s economy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: BCE, TSX: T)

The Canadian Press

