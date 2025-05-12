PM Carney’s next challenge: Who’s in and who’s out of cabinet

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney will be unveiling his first cabinet since receiving a minority mandate from voters two weeks ago.

The decisions will not be easy, as Carney has to navigate regional representation, a leaner inner circle, and a trade war with the U.S. that hangs over every federal decision.

So who stays and who may get promoted?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is speaking about the delicate art of cabinet making with Marci Surkes, chief strategy officer at the Compass Rose Group, and a former executive director of Policy and Cabinet Affairs to former prime minister Justin Trudeau.