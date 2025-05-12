Cross-examination continues for complainant in hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

Defence lawyers in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team are expected to continue cross-examining the complainant today.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, first took the stand on May 2 and spent most of last week facing questions from the defence.

On Friday, she pushed back against a defence suggestion that she was embarrassed and ashamed for the choices she’d made the night of the alleged incident.

She said she made the choice to drink and dance at the London, Ont., bar where she first met some of the accused, not to “have them do what they did back at the hotel.”

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place at the Delta hotel in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Top Stories

Bobrovsky blanks Maple Leafs in Game 4 as Panthers tie series 2-2

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even...

6h ago

Firefighters injured in Cabbagetown 3-alarm house fire

Multiple Toronto firefighters were injured while responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-storey residence in Cabbagetown. Crews were called to 29 Aberdeen Avenue near Parliament Street and Carlton...

50m ago

Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in professional Canadian men's league

She’s a legend in her own right, and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Thousands came out to Christie Pits Park on Sunday to watch history unfold as Ayami Sato, a star pitcher...

7h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, random stabbing of woman in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in an unprovoked, random attack against a woman in Mississauga that left her with critical injuries. Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue...

14h ago

