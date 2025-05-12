Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial named acting librarian of Congress

FILE - Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, departs court, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 1:03 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday.

Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from some conservatives that she was advancing a “woke” agenda. She was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015.

Blanche was named the number two Justice Department official after serving as a criminal defense attorney defending Trump against two cases brought by the Justice Department during the Biden administration. Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who was a key figure on Trump’s defense team in his New York hush money trial, which ended in a conviction on 34 felony counts.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim, Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press



