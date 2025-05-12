Leafs’ Domi fined $5,000 for late hit on Panthers’ Barkov

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Max Domi (11) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game. (Nick Wass/AP)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 12, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 12:04 pm.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Toronto Maple Leafs centre Max Domi has been fined $5,000 for a late hit on Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov.

That’s the maximum fine the NHL can hand a player.

The hit occurred in the dying seconds of Game 4 in Florida, when the Panthers were leading 2-0. Domi was penalized for boarding on the play, and the hit resulted in a scrum, with Bobby McMann, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad all receiving misconducts.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said post-game that he expected the league to look at Domi’s hit on Barkov. Sam Bennett, who didn’t speak to reporters following a Game 2 incident involving goalie Anthony Stolarz, said after the fact that he didn’t like the Domi hit.

“Obviously, he was trying to take a run at [Barkov] at the end there. The boys did a good job there, jumping in and sticking up for Barky,” Bennett said. “I mean, it’s a physical series, so I expect more of that.”

Bennett scored in Florida’s 2-0 win on Sunday. Winger Carter Verhaeghe had the other Panthers’ goal.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube commented on the Domi boarding penalty, saying he felt that Mitch Marner was targeted by Panthers defenceman Dmitri Kulikov, who appeared to get Marner in the back of the head with an elbow. Kulikov was not penalized on the play.

“To me, [that hit] was 10 times worse,” Berube said.

The Panthers evened the series at 2-2 and will return to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

18m ago

Stocks jump as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in early trading after the U.S. and China called a 90-day truce in their trade war and agreed to lower tariffs on trade between the countries. The...

2h ago

Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto's west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning. Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber...

56m ago

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

8m ago

Top Stories

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

18m ago

Stocks jump as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in early trading after the U.S. and China called a 90-day truce in their trade war and agreed to lower tariffs on trade between the countries. The...

2h ago

Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto's west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning. Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber...

56m ago

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

12h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

14h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

17h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

17h ago

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal
More Videos