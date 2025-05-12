2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and “multiple” suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto’s east end.

Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road near Kingston Road just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported two males to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages were not provided but police say they are students at the high school.

Police also say the stabbing did not occur on school property.

So far, no suspect descriptions have been released.