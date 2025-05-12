Stocks jump as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

The Toronto Stock Exchange trading board is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 12, 2025 9:37 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 10:20 am.

Canada’s main stock index rose more than 300 points in early trading after the U.S. and China called a 90-day truce in their trade war and agreed to lower tariffs on trade between the countries.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 196.94 points at 25,554.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,026.33 points at 42,275.71. The S&P 500 index was up 143.08 points at 5,802.99 while the Nasdaq composite was up 606.25 points at 18,535.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.51 cents US compared with 71.80 cents US on Friday.

The U.S. has agreed to drop its tariff rate on Chinese goods to 30 per cent from 145 per cent, while China has agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods to 10 per cent from 125 per cent.

The move came after U.S. and Chinese officials met in Switzerland.

Top Stories

Statistics Canada says Canadian-resident return trips from U.S. down again in April

Statistics Canada says preliminary figures for April continue to point to a sharp drop in return trips from the United States by Canadian residents. The agency says the number of Canadian-residents returning...

39m ago

Suspects sought in hate-motivated mischief allegedly defaced vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for two male suspects who allegedly vandalized a vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs. Authorities said officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Martin...

7m ago

US and China take a step back from sky-high tariffs and agree to pause for 90 days for more talks

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. and Chinese officials said Monday they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and call a 90-day truce in their trade war to allow for more talks on resolving...

1h ago

Firefighters injured in Cabbagetown 3-alarm house fire

Multiple Toronto firefighters were injured while responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-storey residence in Cabbagetown. Crews were called to 29 Aberdeen Avenue near Parliament Street and Carlton...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

10h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

15h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

15h ago

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal
