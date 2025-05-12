Springer’s HR helps Blue Jays beat Mariners 9-1 for 3-game sweep

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer celebrates a home run during Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Photo: AP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 12, 2025 6:43 am.

George Springer smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Addison Barger added his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh. The Blue Jays had no issues pushing runs across against Bryce Miller (2-4) and the suddenly reeling Mariners, who entered the series with the majors’ best record since April 7.

Toronto’s onslaught started in the second inning with an RBI single from Myles Straw. Ernie Clement had a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Springer blew it open.

Seattle struggled to do much of anything on the offensive side against opener Jose Urena and piggyback reliever Eric Lauer (1-0), with the duo combining to produce 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was a forgetful first half of a six-game homestand for the Mariners, who scored seven runs across the three games.

The Blue Jays returned to .500 (20-20) with a 4-2 trip. They are 7-4 in their last 11 games.

The sweep was the second of the season for the Blue Jays. Toronto took three straight against visiting Washington from March 31 to April 2.

The Blue Jays begin a three-game set against visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

