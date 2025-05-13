2 arrested in robbery at Scarborough business
Posted May 13, 2025 8:23 pm.
Last Updated May 13, 2025 8:24 pm.
Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Scarborough business Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to Progress Avenue and Kennedy Road just before 5 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
The suspects allegedly smashed display cases and stole merchandise. They fled the scene in a car before allegedly hitting another vehicle.
Two people were arrested nearby after fleeing the scene on foot, police say.
No injuries were reported.