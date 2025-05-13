Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

As Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes up his federal cabinet after winning the 2025 Canada election, MPs from the Greater Toronto Area are a major part of the changes being made.

During a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Tuesday morning, 28 ministers and 10 secretaries of state were sworn in. The number of full cabinet ministers increased by four and all of the secretaries of state, who aren’t an active part of the central governing body, are being reintroduced.

Among those who saw big promotions are Oakville East MP Anita Anand. She will become Canada’s foreign affairs minister, which comes at a time when the country prepares to host the G-7 in Alberta next month and when Canada-U.S. relations are front and centre. After first being elected in 2019, Anand served in the defence, treasury board, procurement, transport, internal trade and innovation portfolios.

Scarborough–Guildwood–Rouge Park MP Gary Anandasangaree, who previously served as the ministers of justice and Crown-Indigenous relations, was tapped to be the public safety minister. His new ministry deals with policing and border security.

Evan Solomon, a former journalist with CBC and CTV who was just elected in the riding of Toronto Centre, was named as artificial intelligence and digital innovation minister.

Julie Dabrusin, a longtime MP for Toronto-Danforth, joined the cabinet on Tuesday as environment and climate change minister. First elected in 2015, this is the first time Dabrusin was tapped to serve in the cabinet.

In terms of new representatives, there’s a notable increase in the number of Brampton MPs sitting around the cabinet table. Peel Region is a key part of the so-called 905 region, which is where the Liberals saw a loss of seats in the election and where former health minister Kamal Khara was defeated.

Brampton—Chinguacousy Park MP Shafqat Ali and Brampton East MP Maninder Singh were sworn in as treasury board president and as international trade minister, respectively. Both MPs previously served as backbench MPs.

Ruby Sahota, the MP for Brampton North-Caledon who previously and briefly served as democratic institutions minister, was named secretary of state for “combatting crime.”

Former Olympian and Burlington North–Milton West MP Adam van Koeverden was named secretary of state for sport.

3 Toronto MPs dropped from cabinet

Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair, the former chief of the Toronto Police Service who served in the defence and public safety portfolios, was dropped as part of an expanded cabinet.

Nate Erskine-Smith, who represents Beaches–East York, was named to the cabinet in January by former prime minister Justin Trudeau as housing and infrastructure minister. He continued that role in Carney’s transitional cabinet that stayed in place throughout the election campaign.

Ali Ehsassi, the MP for Willowdale who joined that transitional cabinet in March as government transformation, public services and procurement minister, was dropped as well.

Meanwhile, former deputy prime minister and University–Rosedale MP Chrystia Freeland will remain as minister of transport and internal trade.

More to come.