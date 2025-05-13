Man arrested in ‘unprovoked and random’ stabbing in Mississauga

A man has been arrested in what police are calling an “unprovoked and random” stabbing of a woman in Mississauga.

Investigators say the woman got off a bus near Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A man followed her off the bus and stabbed her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where her condition was stabilized.

On Monday, John Ralph Nuthalapti, 30, of Brampton, was arrested in connection to the incident and has been charged with attempt murder.

Nuthalapti has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.