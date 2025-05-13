A man allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a serious collision with a TTC bus in November is facing new charges for his role in a violent home invasion spree across Mississauga and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, five suspects attended a residence near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road in Mississauga, forced entry through the front door, stole the homeowner’s car keys, and fled in the vehicle.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on the same day, the suspects allegedly forced their way into another residence near Countryside Drive and Goreway Drive in Brampton. The suspects stole several items before fleeing.

In a third alleged home invasion, police said the same suspects attended a residence near Major William Sharpe Drive and Flowertown Avenue in Brampton on Nov. 13, 2024, forced entry through the front door, confronted the victims while armed with a firearm, demanded vehicle keys, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On April 17, 2025, Peel Regional Police identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old Anestan Ganeshamoorthy of Pickering. He’s facing charges including robbery, two counts of break and enter, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Ganeshamoorthy alleged driver in North York crash involving TTC bus that injured 9

At the time of his arrest, Peel Regional Police officers said Ganeshamoorthy was in custody for charges related to a serious, multi-vehicle collision with a TTC bus on Nov. 18, 2024, in North York.

“[Ganeshamoorthy] was also subject to a judicial release order related to similar criminal offences,” a Peel Regional Police spokesperson said. “He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, where he was remanded into custody pending a future bail hearing.”

In that incident, Toronto police said the driver of a stolen white BMW attempted to speed through the intersection of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue and crashed into the TTC bus.

At the time of the crash, investigators said nine people were injured in total. Four were in the stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, and two of them suffered life-threatening injuries, including the driver. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

Five people on the bus, including the bus driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) later said that two of the four in the stolen BMW were out on bail, including one connected to a violent robbery. TPA President Clayton Campbell told CityNews that the white BMW was linked to a carjacking in Peel Region at the time of the North York collision.

CityNews has reached out to Peel Regional Police for comment.

Authorities anticipate more charges will be laid, and the investigation is ongoing.