TTC bus crash suspect facing new charges in Mississauga-Brampton home invasions: police

On April 17, 2025, Peel Regional Police identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old Anestan Ganeshamoorthy of Pickering. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 7:58 am.

A man allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a serious collision with a TTC bus in November is facing new charges for his role in a violent home invasion spree across Mississauga and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, five suspects attended a residence near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road in Mississauga, forced entry through the front door, stole the homeowner’s car keys, and fled in the vehicle.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on the same day, the suspects allegedly forced their way into another residence near Countryside Drive and Goreway Drive in Brampton. The suspects stole several items before fleeing.

In a third alleged home invasion, police said the same suspects attended a residence near Major William Sharpe Drive and Flowertown Avenue in Brampton on Nov. 13, 2024, forced entry through the front door, confronted the victims while armed with a firearm, demanded vehicle keys, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On April 17, 2025, Peel Regional Police identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old Anestan Ganeshamoorthy of Pickering. He’s facing charges including robbery, two counts of break and enter, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Ganeshamoorthy alleged driver in North York crash involving TTC bus that injured 9

At the time of his arrest, Peel Regional Police officers said Ganeshamoorthy was in custody for charges related to a serious, multi-vehicle collision with a TTC bus on Nov. 18, 2024, in North York.

“[Ganeshamoorthy] was also subject to a judicial release order related to similar criminal offences,” a Peel Regional Police spokesperson said. “He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, where he was remanded into custody pending a future bail hearing.”

In that incident, Toronto police said the driver of a stolen white BMW attempted to speed through the intersection of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue and crashed into the TTC bus.

At the time of the crash, investigators said nine people were injured in total. Four were in the stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, and two of them suffered life-threatening injuries, including the driver. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

Five people on the bus, including the bus driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) later said that two of the four in the stolen BMW were out on bail, including one connected to a violent robbery. TPA President Clayton Campbell told CityNews that the white BMW was linked to a carjacking in Peel Region at the time of the North York collision.

CityNews has reached out to Peel Regional Police for comment.

Authorities anticipate more charges will be laid, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Honda Canada puts $15-billion electric vehicle project on hold

Honda Canada says it is halting plans for a $15 billion electric vehicle project for two years. A company spokesperson told Reuters that the decision was made largely due to a slowdown in market demand. The...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney to shuffle cabinet at Rideau Hall today

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to name his new cabinet at Rideau Hall on Tuesday — and it's expected to be a slimmed-down front bench meant to signal a more businesses-minded approach to government. The...

18m ago

Fire rips through 3 downtown Toronto homes, injures firefighter and collapses roof

Officials say a late-night fire spread to as many as three homes in Toronto's downtown core on Monday night, resulting in one roof collapsing and a firefighter needing medical treatment. Emergency services...

1h ago

From handheld x-ray machines to drive-thru scanners: How the CBSA is guarding the border with new tech

Most guns used in crimes are coming from the U.S., illegally sourced and smuggled over the border, primarily via land. Recent statistics from Toronto Police Services and Peel Regional Police show that...

3m ago

Top Stories

Honda Canada puts $15-billion electric vehicle project on hold

Honda Canada says it is halting plans for a $15 billion electric vehicle project for two years. A company spokesperson told Reuters that the decision was made largely due to a slowdown in market demand. The...

1h ago

Prime Minister Carney to shuffle cabinet at Rideau Hall today

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to name his new cabinet at Rideau Hall on Tuesday — and it's expected to be a slimmed-down front bench meant to signal a more businesses-minded approach to government. The...

18m ago

Fire rips through 3 downtown Toronto homes, injures firefighter and collapses roof

Officials say a late-night fire spread to as many as three homes in Toronto's downtown core on Monday night, resulting in one roof collapsing and a firefighter needing medical treatment. Emergency services...

1h ago

From handheld x-ray machines to drive-thru scanners: How the CBSA is guarding the border with new tech

Most guns used in crimes are coming from the U.S., illegally sourced and smuggled over the border, primarily via land. Recent statistics from Toronto Police Services and Peel Regional Police show that...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos