Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments directed at Leafs fan on social media

FILE - Douglas Cifu during a Friday, Sept. 27, 2013 press conference in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, file)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2025 12:13 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 12:37 pm.

Warning: This article contains language that readers might find offensive.

The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu’s now-shuttered social media account.

Cifu, in posts on X, got into a back-and-forth with a Toronto fan on Sunday night, the fan starting the exchange by comparing hits by Florida players in this ongoing series against the Maple Leafs to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

A post on Cifu’s account shortly after, in response to the Toronto fan, referred to the fan a “51st state anti semite loser.” President Donald Trump has often said in recent months that he wants to see Canada added to the United States as the 51st state.

That post was among those deleted not long afterward, and the account has since been suspended.

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate,” the league said in a statement, first reported by The Toronto Sun. “As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL.”

Cifu — whose name is etched on the Stanley Cup, part of the group that the Panthers included in that tribute after winning their first title last year — is CEO of Virtu Financial, a company he co-founded with Panthers owner, chairman and governor Vincent Viola in 2008.

Cifu will have an in-person meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman at some point.

“My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family,” Cifu said in a statement to Florida Hockey Now. “I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney is giving his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting some newly elected MPs to the front bench. Carney's...

4m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney is giving his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting some newly elected MPs to the front bench. Carney's...

4m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

More Videos