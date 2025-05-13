Health Canada has extended a recall of organic pumpkin seeds sold at three stores in Toronto due to potential salmonella contamination.

On May 10, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the initial recall of organic European raw pumpkin seeds from Austria sold in bulk at the Stone Store at 14 Commercial Street in Guelph, Ont., and the Hope Eco-Farm Store brand organic pumpkin seeds sold in Aylmer, Ont.

Those possibly contaminated products were sold between March 30, 2025, and May 7, 2025, and between March 21, 2025, and May 9, 2025.

On Tuesday, the CFIA added three pumpkin seed products to the recall.

The brands are Fine Wholesome Goods raw organic European pumpkin seeds sold from April 24, 2025, to May 6, 2025, at The Sweet Potato in the Junction; organic European pumpkin seeds (unbranded) sold from March, 2025, to May 8, 2025, at Beaches Natural Foods in the Beaches, and Orasta organic pumpkin seeds sold from April 17, 2025, to May 10, 2025, at Fiesta Farm in Christie Pits.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination,” Health Canada said.

Orasta brand organic pumpkin seeds sold from April 17, 2025, to May 10, 2025, at Fiesta Farm in Christie Pits are part of the salmonella recall. Photo: Health Canada.

People are advised not to consume, serve, use or distribute the recalled products.

The agency warns that food infected with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness, including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious and even deadly infections if exposed to salmonella, the agency says.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

With files from The Canadian Press