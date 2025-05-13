Pumpkin seeds recalled due to possible salmonella contamination sold at 3 Toronto stores

The agency warns that food infected with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2025 9:24 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 9:41 am.

Health Canada has extended a recall of organic pumpkin seeds sold at three stores in Toronto due to potential salmonella contamination.

On May 10, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the initial recall of organic European raw pumpkin seeds from Austria sold in bulk at the Stone Store at 14 Commercial Street in Guelph, Ont., and the Hope Eco-Farm Store brand organic pumpkin seeds sold in Aylmer, Ont.

Those possibly contaminated products were sold between March 30, 2025, and May 7, 2025, and between March 21, 2025, and May 9, 2025.

On Tuesday, the CFIA added three pumpkin seed products to the recall.

The brands are Fine Wholesome Goods raw organic European pumpkin seeds sold from April 24, 2025, to May 6, 2025, at The Sweet Potato in the Junction; organic European pumpkin seeds (unbranded) sold from March, 2025, to May 8, 2025, at Beaches Natural Foods in the Beaches, and Orasta organic pumpkin seeds sold from April 17, 2025, to May 10, 2025, at Fiesta Farm in Christie Pits.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination,” Health Canada said.

Orasta brand organic pumpkin seeds sold from April 17, 2025, to May 10, 2025, at Fiesta Farm in Christie Pits are part of the salmonella recall. Photo: Health Canada.

People are advised not to consume, serve, use or distribute the recalled products. 

The agency warns that food infected with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness, including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious and even deadly infections if exposed to salmonella, the agency says.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Carney announces new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet is being sworn in at a ceremony at Rideau Hall. Watch it live here. The inner circle includes many new faces, with fewer than 30 ministers and 10 secretaries...

Happening now

4m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

29m ago

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

13m ago

TTC bus crash suspect facing new charges in Mississauga-Brampton home invasions: police

A man allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a serious collision with a TTC bus in November is facing new charges for his role in a violent home invasion spree across Mississauga...

1h ago

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Carney announces new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet is being sworn in at a ceremony at Rideau Hall. Watch it live here. The inner circle includes many new faces, with fewer than 30 ministers and 10 secretaries...

Happening now

4m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

29m ago

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

13m ago

TTC bus crash suspect facing new charges in Mississauga-Brampton home invasions: police

A man allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a serious collision with a TTC bus in November is facing new charges for his role in a violent home invasion spree across Mississauga...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

More Videos