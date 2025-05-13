R&B singer Cassie set to testify in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial

Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defense attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2025 12:06 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 5:45 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The R&B singer Cassie could testify as soon as Tuesday in Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces charges that he orchestrated a deviant empire of exploitation that forced women into drugged-up sex parties called “freak-offs.”

Testimony in the trial began Monday. Prosecutors told jurors that, for years, Combs used his status as a powerful executive to coerce women into abusive sexual encounters and became violent if they refused.

Lawyers for three-time Grammy winner argue that, though he could be violent, Combs never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering, telling jurors the sexual acts were consensual. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, has been at the center of Combs’ stunning downfall. She sued him in 2023 alleging years of abuse. A surveillance video made public last year showed Combs beating her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. CNN aired the video last year, leading Combs to apologize.

The video, which was played for jurors, shows Combs wearing only a white towel, punching, kicking and dragging Cassie in a hotel hallway.

Israel Florez, a former security officer at the hotel, testified Monday that he came across Combs while responding to a call about a woman in distress, and found Combs sitting in a chair with “a devilish stare.” Florez said Combs offered him a stack of money and said “Don’t tell nobody.”

Florez said he refused the cash and told Combs, “I don’t want your money. Just go back into your room.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said Combs beat Cassie often and with little provocation and threatened to ruin her music career by releasing videos of her engaging in sexual acts with male escorts during encounters he arranged.

Johnson said Combs sexually exploited and beat other women, including a woman identified only as Jane, who Combs is accused of attacking after she confronted him about the “freak-offs.”

Cassie’s lawsuit against Combs was settled within hours but it was followed by dozens of similar legal claims and touched off a criminal investigation.

An attorney for Combs, Teny Geragos, told the jury Combs’ accusers were after his money, adding that jurors might think he’s a “jerk” and might not condone his “kinky sex,” but that “he’s not charged with being a jerk.”

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie has done.

Combs has been jailed in Brooklyn since his arrest in September. If convicted, he could get at least 15 years and up to life in prison.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Fire rips through 3 downtown Toronto homes, injures firefighter and collapses roof

Officials say a late-night fire spread to as many as three homes in Toronto's downtown core on Monday night, resulting in one roof collapsing and a firefighter needing medical treatment. Emergency services...

7m ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

6h ago

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

11h ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

13h ago

