‘The Lion King’ circle of life to end in Toronto after less than a year

TORONTO — “The Lion King” will soon have its final roar in Toronto.

Mirvish Productions says the musical’s last performance is set for Aug. 30 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

The stage adaptation of the 1994 Disney animated film opened in November, featuring a cast of mostly Canadian performers and crew.

Before opening, David Mirvish told The Canadian Press he hoped the production might last at least a couple of years and that it would break even after 26 to 36 weeks of performances.

By the time it closes, the show will have played 43 weeks, which Mirvish says totals 345 shows for an audience of more than 250,000 people.

Mirvish launched its latest run of “The Lion King” as an open-ended production, a significant investment meant to occupy the same theatre for an extended period.