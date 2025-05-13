Lilly Singh latest to join ownership group of Toronto Tempo

Canadian entertainer Lilly Singh has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s expansion franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

She’ll also serve as the basketball team’s chief hype officer, handling fan engagement.

“I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women,” Singh said through a press release.

“I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer. I can’t think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on.”

Singh, from Scarborough, Ont., is a former YouTube star who went on to host a U.S. late-night talk show. She is also co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Lilly is a creative visionary with infectious energy and enthusiasm,” said Teresa Resch, Toronto Tempo’s President.

“She’s been one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of this team, and we’re thrilled to have her as part of our ownership group. Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable.”

Singh joins tennis star Serena Williams, tech executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and sports investor Larry Tanenbaum in the Tempo ownership group.

The team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto starting in 2026, with games also planned across Canada.