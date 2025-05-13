Woman arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at long-term-care homes

Anh Nguyen, 31, of Toronto has been charged for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at various GTA long-term care homes. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 13, 2025 8:15 pm.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at various long-term care homes.

Toronto police say between June 2020 and June 2024, the suspect was employed at care homes in the GTA.

It’s alleged the suspect impersonated an individual using their name and nursing credentials in order to gain employment. The suspect also allegedly fabricated several documents in order to gain employment.

The suspect was identified on Sunday as Anh Nguyen.

The 31-year-old from Toronto was charged with two counts of utter forged document, two counts of personation to gain advantage, and two counts of fraud over $5,000

Investigators believe the suspect may have allegedly worked at more locations “under false pretenses.”

Anyone who believes they may have employed the suspect or had contact with them in a professional capacity is asked to contact police.

