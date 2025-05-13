Woman, 34, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West station

Police have made an arrest following an alleged hate-motivated assault on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2025 11:03 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a woman in a suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West station last summer.

Police say two people exited a TTC bus at Finch West station just after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2024, when the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the face with an object, causing them to bleed.

Investigators say the suspect directed death threats and used anti-Indian slurs towards the victim during the assault.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect were not known to each other.

On May 10, 2025, authorities arrested 34-year-old Shevon Cooke. She’s been charged with assault with a weapon or imitation weapon and uttering threats/death.

The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police said.

The woman was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews

