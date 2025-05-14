Ford recalls nearly 274,000 Navigator and Expedition SUVs due to risk of loss of brake function

FILE - The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2025 12:00 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 12:30 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 274,000 of its Expedition and Lincoln-branded Navigator SUVs across the U.S. due to an issue that may cause a loss of brake function while driving, increasing crash risks.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front brake lines in these now-recalled cars “may be in contact” with their engine air cleaner outlet pipe due to a potential installation defect. That can result in a brake fluid leak and/or a loss of brake function.

The recall covers 223,315 Expeditions and 50,474 Navigators between model years 2022 and 2024. Ford expects that just 1% of these vehicles have the defect, per a recall report dated Friday.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this recall — but the Michigan-based auto giant had received 45 warranty reports of front brake line leaks as of April 17, NHSTA documents note.

As a remedy, Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the front brake line of impacted vehicles and replace it or the air cleaner outlet pipe if necessary, free of charge. Dealer notifications were planned to begin Wednesday, the recall report notes, with owner letters set to be mailed out between May 26 and May 30.

In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Ford’s recall lookup. The company’s number for this recall is 25S47.

Impacted drivers may experience an increase in pedal travel, NHSTA documents warn, meaning the pedal would need to be pressed harder to apply the brakes. And if there’s a leaking brake line, the fluid level will decrease over time — potentially causing the red brake warning indicator to light up.

A spokesperson for Ford had no additional comments when reached by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man critically injured in Mississauga shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in an industrial area of Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry roads,...

19m ago

TTC board votes in favour of changing Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of changing the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station" at its meeting on Wednesday. Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy will now work with Toronto Metropolitan...

updated

1h ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

2h ago

Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs. York Regional Police said in...

1h ago

