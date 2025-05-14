Hate-motivated charges up 84 per cent in 2024: Police report

Exterior view of Toronto Police Service headquarters in downtown Toronto. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 14, 2025 3:32 pm.

The number of people charged with hate-motivated offences last year increased by 84 per cent, according to Toronto police.

In a report to the Toronto Police Services Board on Wednesday, officials said 209 hate-motivated criminal charges were laid in 2024, including eight counts of Public Incitement of Hatred, a rarely laid charge that requires the consent of the Attorney General.

Police say the most commonly reported hate-motivated offences were mischief, assault, uttering threats, and criminal harassment.

Religion was the leading motivating factor, followed by sexual orientation and race/ethnicity.

The Jewish, 2SLGBTQ+, Black, and Muslim communities were the most frequent targets of hate, with police also noting a sizeable increase in hate crimes targeting the South Asian community.

“So far in 2025, we have seen a 47 per cent decrease in reported hate crimes, compared to the same time last year,” police said. “Despite this decrease, hate crime remains a serious concern, with many of these crimes still underreported.”

In a separate report, Police Chief Myron Demkiw said incidents of homicides, shootings, car thefts and home invasions are down through the first part of the year while response times are continuing to improve.

Demkiw said there have been 67 per cent fewer homicides with 11 recorded to date compared to 33 at the same time a year ago.

As well, shootings are down 46 per cent while police have made more than 320 arrests related to firearms.

There have been 33 fewer incidents of home invasion, a decline of 42 per cent, while there have been 39 per cent fewer auto thefts.

“Some of the trends we are seeing so far are going in the right direction, but as always, we remain vigilant,” said Demkiew.

“We are entering the summer season prepared and focused.”

Toronto police also noted an improvement in response times to Priority 1 calls.

A year ago, the average response time hovered around 18 minutes, but that number has been holding at around 13 minutes or less for the last four months.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in shooting at Mississauga parking lot

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting at a parking lot in an industrial area of Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry...

41m ago

TTC board votes in favour of changing Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of changing the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station" at its meeting on Wednesday. Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy will now work with Toronto Metropolitan...

9m ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

43m ago

Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs. York Regional Police said in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man dies in shooting at Mississauga parking lot

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting at a parking lot in an industrial area of Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry...

41m ago

TTC board votes in favour of changing Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of changing the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station" at its meeting on Wednesday. Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy will now work with Toronto Metropolitan...

9m ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

43m ago

Newmarket dog owner sentenced after attack on 9-year-old girl

A Newmarket man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2023 in which a 9-year-old girl was severely injured by his three dogs. York Regional Police said in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:56
Warm weather to fuel thunderstorm risk by the end of the week

The warm temperatures could lead to thunderstorms later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:41
Tariff uncertainty postpones $15-billion Honda EV project in Ontario

The Japanese automaker warned Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs will worsen its earnings.

22h ago

0:46
Ford announces permanent gas tax cut and a toll free portion of HWY 407

Ontario's premier Doug Ford made a couple announcements in Pickering which has grabbed the attention of drivers across Ontario.
2:11
Mark Carney and his new cabinet arrive at Rideau Hall to long applause and cheers

The Prime Minister has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players into new positions.
More Videos