Loblaw warns of surge in tariff-hit food products as pre-tariff inventory runs out

A sign advising that products from the U.S. affected by a tariff will be marked with a symbol at the shelf, with a QR code linking to a Government of Canada website, is seen in a grocery store in Ottawa on April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 11:17 am.

The head of Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says the company expects a surge of tariff-related price increases at its stores as its pre-tariff inventory runs out.

Chief executive Per Bank says that so far, the company has limited the number of tariff-hit products to a little over 1,000 but that within the next week or two it will rise to over 3,000, and could peak at over 6,000 within then next two months.

He says in a LinkedIn post that it will still be a small share of the roughly 80,000 items the company stocks, but customers will notice changes to categories including natural foods, pantry staples and health & beauty products.

The company has been adding a ‘T’ symbol to products affected by tariffs, and Bank says both the company and customers keep seeking out products from Canada and outside the U.S.

He says he’s also pleased that the Canadian government changed its counter-tariff policy to only apply to finished products.

Canada has imposed reciprocal tariffs on about $60 billion worth of goods imported from the U.S., along with additional auto-specific counter-tariffs, in response to what the government says is unjustified U.S. tariffs.

Top Stories

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

25m ago

Negotiations between Canada Post and union put on ice

The negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing its workers have been put on hold, a week before another possible strike. Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been...

20m ago

18-year-old charged in armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meetups

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly committing multiple armed robberies originating from Facebook Marketplace meetups in Georgetown. The Halton Regional Police Service said the first...

1h ago

TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

If you're a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks. As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the...

5h ago

