Man who allegedly drove a truck in Canada’s biggest-ever gold theft pleads guilty to U.S. gun charge

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 6:58 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United States, where he was caught trying to smuggle out 65 guns, authorities said Wednesday.

Durante King-Mclean faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Pennsylvania, authorities said. King-Mclean, who was arrested in 2023, had been facing six illegal weapons charges before he pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

King-Mclean’s lawyer did not immediately comment.

At least 10 people have been charged by Canadian and U.S. authorities in connection with the guns and the heist of a cargo container from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport two years ago.

In the stolen cargo container were 6,600 gold bars worth more than 20 million Canadian dollars ($14.5 million) and CA$2.5 million ($1.8 million) in foreign currencies, authorities said.

Police said the 6,600 gold bars were melted down in a Toronto jewelry store and sold, and the proceeds used to purchase the firearms in the U.S.

King-Mclean, of Ontario, was the truck driver who picked up the gold from the airport cargo terminal, authorities say.

King-Mclean sneaked illegally into the United States and had been staying in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, until he rented the vehicle and drove north toward Canada with the illegal handguns, authorities said.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania five months after the heist following a traffic stop with the 65 illegal firearms that were destined to be smuggled into Canada, authorities said. King-Mclean tried to flee Pennsylvania State Police troopers after they discovered the firearms — each concealed in a sock — in his rental car, authorities said.

Two of the firearms were fully automatic, 11 were stolen and one had an obliterated serial number, authorities said.

