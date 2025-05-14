Telecoms say roaming revenue down as Canadians reduce U.S. travel due to tariffs

TORONTO — Canada’s Big Three telecommunications carriers say they are taking in less revenue from international roaming so far this year as fewer Canadians travel to the U.S. amid the ongoing trade war.

But the companies say for the most part they haven’t yet borne the brunt of the economic impacts associated with U.S. tariffs, such as a pullback in consumer spending at home.

Speaking Wednesday at a telecom and media conference hosted by TD Securities, Bell Canada chief executive Mirko Bibic said the company’s international roaming revenue was down about 10 per cent in the first quarter as “people are not travelling as much, in particular to the U.S.”

Telus Corp. chief financial officer Doug French told TD analyst Vince Valentini that his company experienced a “significant decline” in U.S. roaming revenue, especially throughout March break, and that the trend will likely continue until Canada-U.S. relations improve.

Around 15 per cent of the drop in Rogers Communications Inc.’s average revenue per user last quarter was due to less roaming by customers.

Chief financial officer Glenn Brandt says he expects travel to pick up this summer, albeit to other destinations such as Europe.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews