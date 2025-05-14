The Toronto Zoo is mourning the loss of Macro the raccoon, a beloved member of its community, who was humanely euthanized last weekend.

Macro arrived at the Toronto Zoo in March 2023 after he was confiscated from a private owner who was keeping him illegally as a pet.

“He was severely overweight, weighing nearly 31 kg, and spent his first six months in the Zoo’s Wildlife Health and Science Centre, where the team curated a specialized diet plan and monitored his weight loss closely. After losing 12.02 kg, he was introduced to Micro, another raccoon living in the Canadian Domain,” the Toronto Zoo said.

“That’s when his second life began.”

The zoo said Macro didn’t know how to be a raccoon and couldn’t forage, climb, or navigate the world the way others of his kind instinctively could. But with time, dedication, and compassionate care, officials gradually helped him relearn the skills he needed to rediscover his instincts.

The Toronto Zoo is mourning the loss of Macro the raccoon, a beloved member of its community. Photo: The Toronto Zoo.

“He was provided with an enriching habitat tailored to his needs. [Macro] was introduced to a proper diet, gently encouraged movement, and slowly challenged to climb, dig, and explore. He responded in his own quiet, curious way. His weight came down. His confidence went up,” the zoo said.

“Macro became a beloved member of your Toronto Zoo community, not just among staff and volunteers but for guests who learned his story. He was a symbol of resilience, of what compassionate care could do, and how even the most unlikely animals could get a second chance.”

Officials said that on May 10, Macro behaviour and temperament were noticeably different. Its wildlife team diagnosed a large mass within one of Macro’s kidneys and kidney stones in the other, later revealing abnormalities of the pancreas.

“With heavy hearts, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Macro due to poor prognosis—a choice grounded in compassion and animal well-being,” the zoo said.

“Macro’s story doesn’t end with sadness; it ends with gratitude. He was given a life full of second chances, care, and discovery. And in his quiet way, he left an imprint on everyone who knew him.”

The Toronto Zoo reminded Ontario residents that it’s illegal to keep native wildlife in the province without a permit.