How to keep your job during a trade war

A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Posted May 14, 2025 7:20 am.

Canada’s unemployment rate remained relatively stable for the month of April, sitting at 6.9 per cent. But the rate for youth unemployment jumped to its highest figure in the past two decades excluding pandemic figures, now sitting at a little more than 15 per cent.

As companies continue to strategize how to stay afloat among tariffs, more specifically, who they can get rid of and who they have to keep around, the term ‘last hired, first hired’ enters the chat.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Emily Durham, career coach and host of the Straight Shooter Recruiter podcast, on how to enter, move through, exit and gracefully re-enter the workforce in a time of bottom line uncertainty thanks to a global trade war.

