Woman charged after child, 4, allegedly pushed off Toronto condo balcony

A woman has been charged after a four-year-old child was allegedly pushed off the balcony of a Toronto condo building.

Police were called to the complex on Monday after a young child was located on the ground near the building in the Front Street and Spadina Avenue area.

The child was allegedly pushed from the 10th floor. They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, administer noxious thing/intent to endanger life, and parent/spouse not providing necessaries of life/endangering life.

She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.