Woman expected to face more questions from prosecutors in hockey players’ trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 7:55 am.

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to face more questions from prosecutors today.

Defence lawyers finished cross-examining the woman Tuesday, and the Crown now has the opportunity to follow up on any topics raised in that process.

This will be the woman’s ninth day on the stand. She cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Top Stories

Woman arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at long-term-care homes

A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at various long-term care homes. Toronto police say between June 2020 and June 2024, the suspect was employed at care homes in...

11h ago

TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

If you're a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks. As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the...

2h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in York Region

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision on King Road, west of Highway 27 on Monday afternoon. Police tell CityNews a truck collided with a motorcycle at around 3:45 p.m. The motorcyclist...

8h ago

City of Toronto euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

After months of dangerous coyote encounters in Liberty Village and Fort York, the City of Toronto says it has euthanized two of the animals responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets. The move...

1h ago

