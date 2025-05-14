Woman expected to face more questions from prosecutors in hockey players’ trial

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to face more questions from prosecutors today.

Defence lawyers finished cross-examining the woman Tuesday, and the Crown now has the opportunity to follow up on any topics raised in that process.

This will be the woman’s ninth day on the stand. She cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.