78-year-old Brampton man charged with sexual assault of girl under 12 years old

Harmohinder Singh is accused of sexual assault of a minor under 12. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 15, 2025 12:42 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 2:38 pm.

A Brampton man is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Peel Regional Police say the charges stem from an incident at Giffen Family Park in early May.

A man allegedly approached a girl under 12 years old on three separate occasions and sexually assaulted her.

Harmohinder Singh, 78, from Brampton was arrested on May 8. He is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female under 17 and three counts of sexual interference.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses and alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

