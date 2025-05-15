Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for suspects following an armed home invasion in Ajax where $10,000 worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen.

Police responded to a home invasion call just after 5:30 p.m. on April 28 in the Williamson Drive West and Tozer Crescent area near Westney Road North.

It’s alleged that the homeowner heard a knock at the front door and went to answer it, and when they opened the door, two suspects forced their way inside the residence.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded that the victim hand over jewellery. The suspects then stole a quantity of cash, electronics and $10,000 worth of jewellery before fleeing the home.

No physical injuries were reported, and police believe this was an isolated incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Toyota Camry four-door sedan with tinted rear windows and alloy rims. An image of this car has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video footage, including home surveillance or dashcam, to contact them.