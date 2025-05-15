Alberta Sovereignty Act: Onion Lake Cree Nation moves forward with lawsuit against province

The Alberta Legislature is seen in Edmonton, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted May 15, 2025 1:11 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 2:43 pm.

A Cree Nation near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border is pushing ahead with a lawsuit against the Alberta government, arguing its sovereignty act is an infringement on treaty rights.

Onion Lake Cree Nation (OLCN) says it’s advancing its constitutional challenge of the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act following Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s latest position and comments on sovereignty.

The provincial government introduced a bill last month, Bill 54, that would make it easier to start referenda – including one on separating from Canada.

Alberta made 11th-hour changes to the controversial proposed legislation on Wednesday, declaring no separation referendum question could threaten First Nations’ existing treaty rights. The bill passed third reading, with those amendments, in the legislature but has not yet become law.

“Onion Lake Cree Nation will not stand by and allow the premier to fuel ongoing rhetoric of Alberta separation,” said Chief Henry Lewis. “Alberta must be reminded that our Treaty relationship is paramount and our rights, which are constitutionally protected, will not be run roughshod over by a provincial government that didn’t exist when we entered into Treaty No. 6, in 1876.

“Our Treaty and the Constitution take precedence over any idea of Alberta sovereignty or separation. This divisive separatist talk further fuels and undermines the Treaty relationship we have with the Crown and the constitutional order in Canada.”

Onion Lake says it’s requested that Smith’s government file a statement of defence.

The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act was passed on Dec. 8, 2022, and has been criticized by other First Nations and Indigenous organizations.

The legislation is aimed at asserting Alberta’s rights within Canada. It stipulates Smith’s government can take action when responding to what it deems federal overreach into provincial areas of authority, such as energy development. The response includes telling provincial agencies to flout federal laws.

The Sovereignty Act was used by the governing UCP in November 2024 to push back against Ottawa’s proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, arguing it is unconstitutional.

Onion Lake Cree Nation has a population over 6,000 and is approximately 270 kilometres east of Edmonton.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history. RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022,...

1h ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

1h ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

2h ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history. RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022,...

1h ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

1h ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

2h ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 

19h ago

2:43
Trump drops sanctions on Syria, signs monumental deal with Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at a monumental deal he has signed with Qatar involving the U.S aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

20h ago

2:52
Ontario budget to counter U.S. tariffs with more spending

Investments in manufacturing and business tax credits are among the measures already announced by the Ford government in addition to making the gas tax reduction permanent and cutting tolls on the 407 East. Mark McAllister has more.

21h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

23h ago

More Videos