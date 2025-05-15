Almost half of Canadians say Carney ‘stood up’ for country in Trump meeting: poll

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 1:44 pm.

A new poll suggests nearly half of Canadians think Prime Minister Mark Carney “stood up” for Canada in his recent face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Leger poll says 48 per cent of poll respondents think Carney “clearly stood up for Canada’s interests” in his meeting with Trump, while another 24 per cent say Carney should have taken a “stronger stance.”

Leger reports 80 per cent of Canadians say they watched, read or heard about the first in-person bilateral meeting between the two world leaders on May 6.

During that meeting, Carney publicly rejected Trump’s calls for Canada to become part of the United States.

A plurality of 40 per cent told Leger they believe the meeting had no impact on bilateral relations, while a quarter said the meeting likely improved the Canada-U.S. relationship and 13 per cent believe it actually worsened relations.

The poll, which reached 1,500 Canadians between May 9 and 11, can’t be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online,

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

36m ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

51m ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

78-year-old Brampton man charged for sexual assault of girl under 12 years old

A Brampton man is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Peel Regional Police say the charges stem from an incident at Giffen Family Park in early May. A man...

52m ago

Top Stories

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

36m ago

Toronto tenants endured 6 months without utilities after fire: Ombudsman report

Toronto's ombudsman says tenants were left without heat, water and power for six months after a rooming house fire, partly because of city staff inaction. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says bylaw officers and...

51m ago

Ontario's DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario's DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year. The owner of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

78-year-old Brampton man charged for sexual assault of girl under 12 years old

A Brampton man is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Peel Regional Police say the charges stem from an incident at Giffen Family Park in early May. A man...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 

18h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

22h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

22h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

22h ago

More Videos