Book about Canadian COVID-19 response, ‘Seized by Uncertainty,’ wins Donner Prize

The cover of "Seized By Uncertainty: The Markets, Media and Special Interests that Shaped Canada’s Response to COVID-19" is shown in this handout photo. Its authors, Kevin Quigley, Kaitlynne Lowe, Sarah Moore and Brianna Wolfe were awarded the $60,000 Donner Prize for public policy writing, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McGill-Queen’s University Press *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 11:25 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 5:29 am.

TORONTO — A book about Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has won the Donner Prize for public policy writing.

“Seized By Uncertainty: The Markets, Media and Special Interests that Shaped Canada’s Response to COVID-19” was awarded the $60,000 literary prize at a gala dinner in Toronto on Thursday evening.

Its authors, Kevin Quigley, Kaitlynne Lowe, Sarah Moore and Brianna Wolfe, were praised for delivering “a clear message that institutional inertia may prevent us from learning the right lessons from the pandemic.”

The other nominated titles each receive $7,500.

They include “Fiscal Choices: Canada After the Pandemic” by Michael M. Atkinson and Haizhen Mou, and “And Sometimes They Kill You: Confronting the Epidemic of Intimate Partner Violence” by Pamela Cross.

Rounding out the finalists were “Constraining the Court: Judicial Power and Policy Implementation in the Charter Era” by James B. Kelly, and “Hard Lessons in Corporate Governance” by Bryce C. Tingle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

11h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

40m ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

MONTREAL — Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages...

1h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

10h ago

