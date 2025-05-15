Criminal investigation opened in rape and sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson

FILE - Smokey Robinson attends the screening for "The Apollo" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2025 6:37 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 9:34 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that it has opened a criminal investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations against Motown music luminary Smokey Robinson.

The department said in a statement that its Special Victims Bureau is “actively investigating criminal allegations” against Robinson.

Last week, four former housekeepers of Robinson filed a lawsuit alleging that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted them, in some cases for years, while they worked for him.

The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks at least $50 million in damages over the alleged assaults, which the women say took place between 2007 and 2024.

Robinson’s lawyer said there was no merit to the allegations against the 85-year-old musical icon who was among the biggest hitmakers of the 1960s.

The attorney, Christopher Frost, said Tuesday the only reason for the suit is “unadulterated avarice.”

“We feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr. Robinson did nothing wrong, and that this is a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the Plaintiffs were previously able to create,” Frost said.

John Harris and Herbert Hayden, the lawyers for the women, say they are pleased to learn that law enforcement is pursuing the allegations.

“Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD’s ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him,” the lawyers said.

The sheriff’s statement said the investigation is in its early stages, and no other details would be provided.

Robinson’s attorney said last week that the allegations “defy credulity” and are full of inconsistencies.

The four women, whose names have not been made public, each allege that Smokey Robinson would wait until he was alone with them in his Los Angeles house and then sexually assault and rape them. One woman said she worked for Robinson from 2012 until 2024 and was assaulted at least 20 times. Another said she worked for him from 2014 until 2020 and was assaulted at least 23 times.

Harris called Robinson a “serial and sick rapist” who must be stopped.

When asked at a May 6 news conference whether the women had talked to police, Hayden said no, but felt the allegations merited law enforcement getting involved.

All of the accusers said they eventually quit over the assaults. And all said they feared coming forward over fears of retaliation, public shame and possible effects on their immigration status.

Robinson churned out a host of hits as a central part of the Motown Records machine — both with his group the Miracles and as a solo artist, with songs including “Tears of a Clown” and “The Tracks of My Tears.” He also wrote and co-wrote songs for other Motown artists, including the Temptations’ “My Girl.”

He is a member of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month. Authorities have received judicial permission...

10h ago

Hospital tells family brain-dead Georgia woman must carry fetus to birth because of abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — A pregnant woman in Georgia who was declared brain dead after a medical emergency has been on life support for three months to let the fetus grow enough to be delivered, a move her family...

2h ago

Police searching for driver who allegedly struck 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale last Friday night. Officers were called to Princess and Dudley Avenues just after 12:30 p.m. on May...

10h ago

Suspects wanted in armed Ajax home invasion, $10K in jewellery stolen: police

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for suspects following an armed home invasion in Ajax where $10,000 worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen. Police responded to a home invasion...

9h ago

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month. Authorities have received judicial permission...

10h ago

Hospital tells family brain-dead Georgia woman must carry fetus to birth because of abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — A pregnant woman in Georgia who was declared brain dead after a medical emergency has been on life support for three months to let the fetus grow enough to be delivered, a move her family...

2h ago

Police searching for driver who allegedly struck 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale last Friday night. Officers were called to Princess and Dudley Avenues just after 12:30 p.m. on May...

10h ago

Suspects wanted in armed Ajax home invasion, $10K in jewellery stolen: police

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers are searching for suspects following an armed home invasion in Ajax where $10,000 worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen. Police responded to a home invasion...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

3h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
2:43
Trump drops sanctions on Syria, signs monumental deal with Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at a monumental deal he has signed with Qatar involving the U.S aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
More Videos