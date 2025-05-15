Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy struggling shoe chain Foot Locker for $2.4 billion

FILE -This photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, shows a Dick's Sporting Goods sign at a store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2025 6:23 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 7:48 am.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is buying the struggling footwear chain Foot Locker for about $2.4 billion, the second buyout of a major footwear company in as many weeks as business leaders struggle with uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Dick’s said Thursday that it expects to run Foot Locker as a standalone unit and keep the Foot Locker brands, which include Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and Japanese sneaker brand atmos.

“Sports and sports culture continue to be incredibly powerful, and with this acquisition, we’ll create a new global platform that serves those ever evolving needs through iconic concepts consumers know and love, enhanced store designs and omnichannel experiences, as well as a product mix that appeals to our different customer bases,” Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement.

Both companies are led by women. Hobart became CEO at Dick’s in 2021, while Mary Dillon has served as CEO of Foot Locker since 2022.

Earlier this month Skechers announced that it was being taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital in a transaction worth more than $9 billion.

The retail industry has been growing increasingly concerned over Trump’s trade war with other countries, particularly China. Athletic shoe makers have invested heavily in production in Asia.

Shares of sporting goods and athletic shoe companies have been under pressure all year. Foot Locker’s stock has plunged 41% this year. It is also facing pressure elsewhere, with major athletic companies like Nike and Adidas shifting their sales strategies.

Skechers had fallen almost 8% this year.

About 97% of the clothes and shoes purchased in the U.S. are imported, predominantly from Asia, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association. Using factories overseas has kept labor costs down for U.S. companies, but neither they nor their overseas suppliers are likely to absorb price increases due to new tariffs.

Foot Locker offers Dick’s a lot of potential, namely its huge real estate footprint, and would give the Pittsburgh company its first foothold overseas.

Foot Locker has about 2,400 retail stores across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. It also has a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company had global sales of $8 billion last year.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski said that about 33% of Foot Locker’s sales come from outside the United States. He anticipates that the combined company would generate approximately 12% of sales internationally on a pro forma basis.

The deal also broadens Dick’s customer base, with sneaker collectors anxiously anticipating new drops from Foot Locker.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in an emailed statement that Foot Locker, which has a 4.3% share of the sporting goods market, would give an immediate boost to Dick’s.

“It would also give Dick’s substantially more bargaining power with national brands, especially in the sneaker space,” he added.

Foot Locker shareholders can choose to receive either $24 in cash or 0.1168 shares of Dick’s common stock for each Foot Locker share that they own.

Dick’s said that it anticipates closing on the Foot Locker deal in the second half of the year. The transaction still needs approval from Foot Locker shareholders.

Dick’s stock dropped more than 13% before the market open, while shares of Foot Locker surged more than 82%.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

16h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

16h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

17h ago

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos