Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Mississauga Road.

Sgt. Schmidt said the truck was “hauling dangerous goods” and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

“A tractor-trailer rolled over up against the concrete wall of Hwy. 401,” Sgt. Schmidt said.

Hwy. 401 express lanes are closed in both directions for the investigation. The collector lanes remain open.