Former hockey player continues testifying at ex-teammates’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 5:09 am.

A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team is expected to continue testifying today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Tyler Steenbergen began testifying by videoconference Wednesday afternoon at the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The complainant, who spent nine days on the stand via CCTV, has said she was naked and drunk when men started coming into the room where she’d just had sex with McLeod — an encounter that’s not part of the trial.

She said while no one physically forced her to engage in sexual acts, she was scared and felt she had no choice but to go along with what the men in the room wanted her to do.

The defence, meanwhile, has suggested the woman asked McLeod to invite his friends over and then urged the men to have sex with her.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

16h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

16h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

17h ago

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos