Hamilton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault: police

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HPS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 15, 2025 5:54 am.

An elementary school teacher in Hamilton is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation in April 2025 after several victims came forward alleging a sexual assault incident at Rockton Public Elementary School, located off Hwy. 8 near Concession 4 West.

Police said at the time of the alleged assault, the accused was working as an elementary teacher.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Ryan Barrett of Hamilton was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

