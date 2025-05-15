Hamilton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault: police
Posted May 15, 2025 5:54 am.
An elementary school teacher in Hamilton is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation, police said.
Authorities launched an investigation in April 2025 after several victims came forward alleging a sexual assault incident at Rockton Public Elementary School, located off Hwy. 8 near Concession 4 West.
Police said at the time of the alleged assault, the accused was working as an elementary teacher.
On Wednesday, 44-year-old Ryan Barrett of Hamilton was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.