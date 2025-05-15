Home sales down almost 10% annually last month: Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in April fell 9.8 per cent compared with the same month last year, as the national housing market has returned "to the quiet markets we’ve experienced since 2022." A sold home is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 9:40 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 10:55 am.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in April fell 9.8 per cent compared with the same month last year, as the national housing market has returned “to the quiet markets we’ve experienced since 2022.”

A total of 44,300 residential properties changed hands across Canada last month, compared with 49,135 in April 2024.

On a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis, home sales last month ticked down 0.1 per cent.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart said tariff-related uncertainty is continuing to keep buyers on the sidelines, similar to how high interest rates chilled demand during the second half of 2022 and much of 2023 before the Bank of Canada began cutting.

“Given the increasing potential for a rough economic patch ahead, the risk going forward will be if an average number of people trying to sell their homes turns into a large number of people who have to sell their homes, and that’s something we have not seen in decades,” he said in a news release.

The association also said new listings fell one per cent month-over-month.

There were 183,000 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of April, up 14.3 per cent from a year earlier but still below the long-term average for the month of around 201,000 listings.

It said increased supply levels are being driven by higher inventories in B.C. and Ontario, while tight inventories remain everywhere else.

The actual national average sale price of a home sold in April was $679,866, down 3.9 per cent from a year ago. CREA’s own home price index, which aims to represent the sale of typical homes, fell 1.2 per cent from March.

TD economist Rishi Sondhi called April “another subdued month” for home sales.

“Economic uncertainty likely continued to keep potential buyers sidelined,” he said in a note.

“With last month’s soft showing (and weak momentum heading into the quarter) we’re currently tracking another decline in Canadian home sales in Q2 following their sizable first quarter contraction.”

Last month, the association downgraded its forecast for home sales this year, saying total transactions would likely be on par with 2024 — a steep cut from its January forecast of an 8.6 per cent increase in 2025.

Sondhi said that could lead to more pent-up demand, which had already been building in Ontario and B.C. before the Canada-U.S. trade war began.

“History shows that Canadian housing markets can surge after lulls, so if confidence improves later in the year (which is our view), the market could see sales pop,” he said.

“However, Canadian average home price growth is likely to remain a laggard for much of the year, given very loose supply/demand balances in B.C. and Ontario.”

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month. Authorities have received judicial permission...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

5h ago

Two children critically injured in Oshawa crash, alleged impaired driver charged

Two children, aged five and 10, are in hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with an alleged impaired driver in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

4h ago

