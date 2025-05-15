Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

By Michael Talbot and Shauna Hunt

Posted May 15, 2025 7:19 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 7:50 pm.

A Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500,000 and was callously shot to death as a result, his family revealed in an interview with OMNI News.

Harjeet Singh Dhadda, 51, was shot to death just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday at a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, steps from G&G Trucking Solutions — the transportation safety and insurance company he ran with family for almost 15 years.

He was rushed to a hospital, but died shortly after.

The victim’s daughter, Gurleen Dhadda, said her father was being preyed upon by extortionists from India, but refused to bow to their demands.

“They asked for $500,000 from my dad, but my dad denied it. My dad said he’s not going to pay a single penny because he works for it,” she told OMNI reporter Loveen Gill.

The Peel Regional Police homicide unit wouldn’t corroborate that theory, but the victim’s family further claims they reported the threats to police but weren’t taken seriously.

“No one can bring my dad back anymore. He was brutally shot and killed in broad daylight just because our government and police officers were not able to provide the security that my dad deserved,” Gurleen said.

The scene of Dhadda’s daylight killing. CITYNEWS

The victim’s son, Tanveer Singh Dhadda, also spoke out on social media, calling his father a devoted family man and law-abiding Canadian citizen whose life was cut cruelly short.

“My father did not deserve this,” he wrote.

“He lived an honest life, yet those who came to harm him were armed with illegal weapons, operating with complete disregard for the law and seemingly without fear of consequences.” 

Related:

CityNews asked Peel police officers about the extortion threats and were told every possible avenue is being investigated.

Police have not yet released any information on suspects in the case, but witnesses told CityNews a black Dodge Challenger pulled into the Mississauga business parking lot and at least 15 shots were fired at close range. Harjeet was shot several times in the back. 

“He was not just my father, he was everyone’s pillar. He was a pillar for the whole community and any problem a person had he was always there to help them,” his grieving daughter added.

Photo of victim provided by family.

With files from Loveen Gill, OMNI

