Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:23 p.m. in the Kingston and Manse roads area.

In a social media post, Toronto Police said a vehicle reportedly struck the motorcycle. The male motorcycle driver died, and his male passenger was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveals their ages.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word at this point on possible charges or what caused the fatal crash.

Roads in the area remain closed while police investigate.