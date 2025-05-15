Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in Scarborough crash

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 15, 2025 8:03 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 8:05 pm.

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:23 p.m. in the Kingston and Manse roads area.

In a social media post, Toronto Police said a vehicle reportedly struck the motorcycle. The male motorcycle driver died, and his male passenger was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveals their ages.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word at this point on possible charges or what caused the fatal crash.

Roads in the area remain closed while police investigate.

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

16m ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

42m ago

Ontario budget 2025 would change how speed and red-light cameras, community safety zones operate

The proposed amendments to Highway Traffic Act were contained in the 2025 Ontario budget tabled at Queen's Park on Thursday.

35m ago

