OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the lack of a federal budget sends “a bad signal” to investors and credit rating agencies.

Poilievre told a press conference on Parliament Hill today that he wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to “steal his ideas” and offered to help him draft a federal budget.

The Conservative leader listed off policies his party campaigned on in the recent election, such as cutting what he calls “wasteful” spending on consultants and foreign aid.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday that the government will not put forward a fiscal plan until after the fall economic update.

The Liberal government says it plans to introduce a “middle class tax cut” and focus on the May 27 throne speech.

Carney signed a decision note after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting instructing the CRA to begin preparing for a one per cent reduction to the lowest income tax bracket on July 1.