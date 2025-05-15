Poilievre says the lack of a federal budget sends a ‘bad signal’ to investors

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney should "steal" his budget ideas. Poilievre makes his way into West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for a meeting of the Conservative caucus on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 11:32 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the lack of a federal budget sends “a bad signal” to investors and credit rating agencies.

Poilievre told a press conference on Parliament Hill today that he wants Prime Minister Mark Carney to “steal his ideas” and offered to help him draft a federal budget.

The Conservative leader listed off policies his party campaigned on in the recent election, such as cutting what he calls “wasteful” spending on consultants and foreign aid.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday that the government will not put forward a fiscal plan until after the fall economic update.

The Liberal government says it plans to introduce a “middle class tax cut” and focus on the May 27 throne speech.

Carney signed a decision note after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting instructing the CRA to begin preparing for a one per cent reduction to the lowest income tax bracket on July 1.

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among 2 wanted Canada-wide in Toronto double murder

Police say a 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man are wanted across the country in the double fatal shooting of two Toronto men in Riverdale last month. Authorities have received judicial permission...

16m ago

Driver of tractor-trailer dies in rollover crash on eastbound Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a driver operating a tractor-trailer is dead following a rollover crash on the eastbound Hwy. 401. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the single-vehicle crash happened...

7m ago

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

6h ago

Two children critically injured in Oshawa crash, alleged impaired driver charged

Two children, aged five and 10, are in hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with an alleged impaired driver in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

2h ago

