Police searching for driver who allegedly struck 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 15, 2025 11:03 am.

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 14-year-old cyclist in Willowdale last Friday night.

Officers were called to Princess and Dudley Avenues just after 12:30 p.m. on May 9.

It’s alleged that a 14-year-old boy was cycling westbound on Princess Avenue when a white Honda Civic struck him and did not remain on the scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident to contact investigators.

