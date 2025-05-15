Police seize more than $180,000 in drugs and cash from Hamilton home
Posted May 15, 2025 11:55 am.
Last Updated May 15, 2025 2:24 pm.
Hamilton police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs from a home in the Tragina Avenue area of the city.
A search warrant was executed at the residence on Wednesday and police also searched two vehicles as well as a U-Haul storage locker involved in the operations.
Investigators found and seized 760 grams of cocaine ($76,000), 460 grams of methamphetamine ($27,000), seven grams of fentanyl ($1,400), 939 pills of Dilaudid ($14,000) and 441 pills of oxycodone ($2,200).
They also seized a Black Creek 5.56 rifle, a Vector .22 caliber rifle as well as ammunition and empty magazines. In addition, approximately $60,000-$70,000 cash was seized.
Edwin Croft, 34 and Destiny Vanderlip, 22, both from Hamilton are facing multiple joint charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Croft also faces additional charges including breach of probation, possession contrary to order and multiple firearms offences.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton Police.
Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the suspect as Tyler Croft based on a Hamilton Police news release sent to media. It has been edited with the correct name.