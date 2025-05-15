Police seize more than $180,000 in drugs and cash from Hamilton home

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 15, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 2:24 pm.

Hamilton police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs from a home in the Tragina Avenue area of the city.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on Wednesday and police also searched two vehicles as well as a U-Haul storage locker involved in the operations.

Investigators found and seized 760 grams of cocaine ($76,000), 460 grams of methamphetamine ($27,000), seven grams of fentanyl ($1,400), 939 pills of Dilaudid ($14,000) and 441 pills of oxycodone ($2,200).

They also seized a Black Creek 5.56 rifle, a Vector .22 caliber rifle as well as ammunition and empty magazines. In addition, approximately $60,000-$70,000 cash was seized.

Hamilton Police say two firearms were seized as part of the investigation. HANDOUT/Hamilton Police

Edwin Croft, 34 and Destiny Vanderlip, 22, both from Hamilton are facing multiple joint charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Croft also faces additional charges including breach of probation, possession contrary to order and multiple firearms offences.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton Police.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the suspect as Tyler Croft based on a Hamilton Police news release sent to media. It has been edited with the correct name.

