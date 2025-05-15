Kirk’s clutch 3-run HR the difference maker as Blue Jays beat Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk celebrates a home run. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 5:19 am.

Alejandro Kirk’s three-run blast powered the Toronto Blue Jays past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Wednesday.

Kirk’s third home run of the season broke open the game after Toronto (21-21) trailed by a run for two innings.

Kirk’s batting average improved to .293 with two hits on Wednesday, eight points better than his average in 2022 when he made his only all-star game appearance.

Chris Bassitt struck out six and limited the Rays to just one run over 5 2/3 innings, despite giving up seven hits and two walks.

Relievers Brendon Little (2-0), Yariel Rodriguez and Yimi Garcia preserved the win, with Garcia earning his third save of the season.

Kameron Misner’s RBI single in the third gave Tampa Bay (19-23) its only lead of the game.

Ryan Pepiot (2-5) gave up three runs over six innings of work, striking out seven but giving up six hits and a walk. Eric Orze pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

Despite the recent surge in home runs, leaving runners on base continues to be a problem for Toronto, with the hosts stranding six across the game, including Guerrero at third base twice.

That adds to the 305 players left on base by the Blue Jays, tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for seventh most in Major League Baseball, heading into Wednesday’s game.

Kevin Gausman (3-3) will take the mound for Toronto in the matinee finale on Thursday. Zack Littell (2-5) gets the start for Tampa Bay.

