The ethical issues around ‘Trump coin’ and the overall impact on crypto

Has the White House gone completely “pay for play”?

While experts debate the ethics of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest actions including accepting a plane from Qatar, others are watching his foray into cryptocurrency closely.

While many in the space have called for more regulation of crypto, “Trump coin” is causing issues for those trying to build cryptocurrencies as a legitimate financial instrument.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Erica Pimental, assistant professor for the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.