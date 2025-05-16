Canadian campers going ‘elbows up’ this summer amid U.S. trade war

EDMONTON — Some outdoorsy Canadians are planning to build their tents with elbows up this summer as the season unofficially kicks off this long weekend.

Sally Turner says she and her husband plan to do their camping, canoeing and biking this year in Canadian national parks, including at Jasper National Park this weekend, because of the U.S. trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls to make Canada a 51st state.

“I have, in the past, camped in the United States, but that’s not going to happen in the near future,” Turner said while shopping for camping gear in Edmonton.

“Most of the people I know are very much choosing to camp in Canada. Elbows up.”

Albertan Travis Pegg, however, said he’s indifferent to the trade war.

“The price of fuel and the cost of getting to the States would have more influence on whether I camp there or not, not the tariff war,” said Pegg, a resident of Wainwright, a town southeast of Edmonton.

“I don’t worry about anything I can’t do anything about. It just causes stress. I just try to survive.”

Summer plans for some children have also been affected by the tariff war, says the head of the Canadian Camping Association, which accredits and oversees youth summer camps across the country.

Executive director Matt Wilfrid says fewer children are being enrolled in summer camps this year due to the economic uncertainty Trump’s tariffs have created.

Wilfrid said more parents have been asking about refund policies and payment plans at their camps.

He said an increasing number of camps are struggling with budgets for the summer as the cost of food, activities and staffing has become unpredictable.

“Running a summer camp is akin to planning a wedding for thousands of people who don’t know each other,” Wilfrid said.

During his election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the Canadians calling for people to celebrate the country after Trump’s threats by going to its national parks.

He pledged to create a “Canada Strong Pass” that would make access to national parks free for the summer.

“Whether it’s trips to national parks and historic sites, spending the day at a national art gallery or museum, or hiking Canadian trails, my new government will help the next generation discover all Canada has to offer this summer,” he said.

“We are a proud country – and united, we will strengthen our Canadian identity in the face of this crisis.”

Carney’s office did not respond to questions about the status of that pledge.

Back on the Prairies, Alberta Parks says it has seen around a 25 per cent increase in bookings through its camping reservation system for both March and April compared to the previous year.

But Alexandru Cioban, press secretary for Forestry Minister Todd Loewen, has said it’s difficult to say whether the increase is due to the tariff war.

Ontario Parks says it’s on track to have very similar booking numbers as recent years — roughly 12 million.

“I do not have any live stats readily available in terms of U.S. visitors, but (I) can say that well over 90 per cent of our visitors come from within Ontario,” spokesman Dave Hunt said in an email.

Parks Canada said demand for camping reservations continues to be strong this summer.

It says 17 per cent of parks visitors came from the United States in 2023-24, and 16 per cent came from overseas.

“The steady interest highlights the enduring appeal of the natural heritage in Canada and the importance of protecting these sites for future generations,” it said in an email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press