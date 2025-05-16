Fake Viagra seized from Pickering grocery store

Fake Viagra pills seized by Health Canada from a Pickering grocery store. HEALTH CANADA/HO

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 16, 2025 5:02 pm.

Health Canada says it has seized counterfeit Viagra from Pacific Fresh Food Market in Pickering.

In a release, the public health agency encourages anyone who bought the fake erectile dysfunction drug to immediately stop using it and safely dispose of the pills.

The manufacturer of Viagra confirmed that the product seized was counterfeit.

Health Canada said that selling counterfeit health products is illegal and can pose serious health risks as they are not assessed for safety, efficacy and quality.

“The pills could contain no drug at all, a higher dosage than shown on the label or dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency adds that the counterfeit product was labeled to contain 100 mg of sildenafil, which Viagra also contains, but should only be used under the supervision of a health professional and should only be bought from a licensed pharmacist.

“[Sildenafil] should not be used by people taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure,” read Health Canada’s release. “People with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat.”

The affected products have an expiry date of March 2025.

Anyone who may have purchased the counterfeit product should contact their healthcare provider if they have any concerns.

